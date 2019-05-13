|
Gaffney, William Age 84. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth J. Gaffney (nee Schultz); loving father of William M. (Sarah) Gaffney, Katherine (Eugene) Quiroz, and Edward Gaffney; fond grandfather of Salvatore Gaffney and William L. (Elizabeth) Gaffney and Alex Quiroz and Adam Quiroz; great-grandfather of Evelyn Gaffney and Audrey Gaffney; dear son of the late Edward Gaffney and the late Antoinette Gaffney (nee Laff); dear brother of Jean (late Frank) Majewski, John (Pat) Gaffney, Daniel Gaffney, the late Frances (late Eugene) Kowalski, and the late James (late Irene) Gaffney; dear brother-in-law of Josephine (Richard) Anderson, Carol (late John) Smith, the late Anthony Schultz, the late William (late Darlene) Schultz, the late Robert Schultz, the late Theresa (Fred) Somers and the late Barbara (Ronald) Masterson; uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Chapel service Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For funeral info, call (708) 422-2700 or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 13, 2019