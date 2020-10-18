1/
William G. Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burns, William G.

William G. Burns, Vietnam Veteran, beloved husband of Vicki; loving father of Suzanne Burns, Thomas Burns, Kelly (David) Wilson; cherished grandfather of Isabella, Hunter, Jolie, and Ian; fond brother of Katherine Schultz (Burns). William was a retired CPD officer. Visitation Wednesday 3 P.M. until time of Funeral Service 7:30 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 Interment Private. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info (708) 636-2320

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:30 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 17, 2020
Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Bill will be remembered at the next Police Mass.

In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
October 17, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved