Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
View Map
William Fleming Obituary
Fleming, William George 63 years old. Resident of Largo, FL. Beloved son of the late George William and Ida Mae (nèe Rega) Fleming; adored father of Lisa (Brian) Spengler; and cherished grandfather of Natalie, Brian, and Matthew; fond brother of Michael (Betty) Fleming and Karen (David) Kelly; devoted fiancé of Sandy Vogt; and loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment is private. Information: (847) 395-4000 or www.strangfh.com. In the spirit of Bill's generous heart, please consider making a donation to Wings, (wingsprogram.com) or the K9 Memorial of Northern Illinois (www.policek9memorial.org). Flowers are also welcome.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 30, 2019
