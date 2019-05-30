|
Fleming, William George 63 years old. Resident of Largo, FL. Beloved son of the late George William and Ida Mae (nèe Rega) Fleming; adored father of Lisa (Brian) Spengler; and cherished grandfather of Natalie, Brian, and Matthew; fond brother of Michael (Betty) Fleming and Karen (David) Kelly; devoted fiancé of Sandy Vogt; and loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment is private. Information: (847) 395-4000 or www.strangfh.com. In the spirit of Bill's generous heart, please consider making a donation to Wings, (wingsprogram.com) or the K9 Memorial of Northern Illinois (www.policek9memorial.org). Flowers are also welcome.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 30, 2019