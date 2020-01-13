|
|
Dugan, William E. "Wild Bill" Age 86. Former President Business Manager of Local 150. Beloved husband of 68 years to Dorothy "Dottie" Dugan (nee Lynch). Devoted father of Billie Jean Fischer and Lisa Weller. Proud grandfather of Brandon and Luke. Adored great-grandfather of Brandon and Natalie. Loving brother of Joy, Dellan, Gary, Larry, Hal, and the late Roger. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished companion of Buster. Bill Dugan joined the Union in 1950 after returning from three tours in Korea as a US Army Airborne paratrooper. He served as a Business agent under Bill Martin from 1965 through 1984, when he left the union staff to run for President Business Manager in 1986. Recognizing the need to organize the unorganized, Bill created the Local 150 organizing department, and convinced the union's membership to establish an administrative dues structure to fund it. He hired Jim Sweeney as the first organizer. After a brief strike in 1987, Dugan presided over a long period of labor stability in Chicago area construction. He helped negotiate significant wage and benefit increases in Heavy Highway and Building Agreements which lasted until 2010. A lifelong Republican, then Governor Jim Thompson appointed Dugan to the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority. There Bill secured the first significant multi project labor agreement in Illinois, guaranteeing all Tollway construction work would be done union. Dugan was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He served on the Executive Board of the Chicago Federation of Labor and as a General Vice President of the International Union of Operating Engineers. In 2002, Dugan brought the Union's legal work in house, establishing the Local 150 Legal Department. In 2004, Dugan again convinced the membership to increase dues in order to build the Wilmington training site. Opened in 2007, the site was named for him after he retired in 2008. Former owner of Old Country Music Inn. Visitation Tuesday 2:00 p.m. until Memorial Service 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.; visitation will resume until 10:00 p.m. at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Union Hall, 6200 Joliet Road, Countryside, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 13, 2020