|
|
Delaney, William F. Age 78, of Chicago, Army Veteran, beloved husband of Judith (nee Conff); loving father of Mark (Jennifer) and Patrick; devoted grandfather of Kaitlyn, Aidan and Connor; dear brother of John (the late Gladys), Michael and the late Thomas; brother-in-law of Annette and Tony Strocchio; uncle of Rebecca and Michael (Erin) Strocchio; great-uncle of three. Funeral Friday, 10:30 a.m. at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5725 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago to St. Turibius Church, Mass 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Member of American Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Animal Welfare League are appreciated. 773-767-4730 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2020