Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
5725 S. Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
5725 S. Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Turibius Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Delaney


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Delaney Obituary
Delaney, William F. Age 78, of Chicago, Army Veteran, beloved husband of Judith (nee Conff); loving father of Mark (Jennifer) and Patrick; devoted grandfather of Kaitlyn, Aidan and Connor; dear brother of John (the late Gladys), Michael and the late Thomas; brother-in-law of Annette and Tony Strocchio; uncle of Rebecca and Michael (Erin) Strocchio; great-uncle of three. Funeral Friday, 10:30 a.m. at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5725 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago to St. Turibius Church, Mass 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Member of American Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Animal Welfare League are appreciated. 773-767-4730 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -