Cummane, William R. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Miller); loving father of Valerie (Casey) Cichon, Kathleen, Meghan, Lauren (Michael) Grzych, (5); devoted grandfather of Hannah, William, and Vivian; fond brother of Kevin (Susan), Brian (Cathy), Jack (Eileen), Dan (Renee Rusco), and the late Mary Pat Cummane; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459 to St. Patricia Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral info, 708-636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019