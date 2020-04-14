|
|
Costello, William T. William T. Costello, age 91, U.S. Army veteran of Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Gloria "Jean" (nee Reich); devoted father of Karl Francis (Patricia), Christine Claire Kidder and the late Gregory William (Nancy); loving grandfather of Lee Mitchell, William David Kidder and the late Greg Mitchell; dear brother of the late Mary Ganey. Many years of service with Mystik Tape and Advanced Wheel Corporation. Very active with St. Frances of Rome (Cicero) and St. Mary of Celle (Berwyn). Bill volunteered countless hours to West Cicero Little League and was a founding member of Mid America War Gamers. Devoted White Sox fan. Funeral services private. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2020