William C. "Bill" Kirkolis
Kirkolis , William C. "Bill"

William C. "Bill" Kirkolis, Age 81 Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 24, 2020. Beloved husband for 60 years of Barbara, nee Pajewski. Loving father of William P. (Valerie) Kirkolis, Steven (Kimberly) Kirkolis and Jennifer (Todd) Finner. Proud grandfather of Alexandra, Emily, Steven, Kevin, Brian, Lucas, Max and Jessica. Dear Brother of James (Marion) Kirkolis. Bill was retired from the job he had loved as custodian for Walker Grammar School in Bedford Park. Visitation Friday from 3PM until time of Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55 th street just west of Harlem). The Service will be private for family only, however it will be live streamed from Bill's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. Please offer your thoughts and condolences to Bill's family on his tribute website.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:30 PM
Foran Funeral Home
NOV
27
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Foran Funeral Home
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
