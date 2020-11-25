Kirkolis , William C. "Bill"
William C. "Bill" Kirkolis, Age 81 Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 24, 2020. Beloved husband for 60 years of Barbara, nee Pajewski. Loving father of William P. (Valerie) Kirkolis, Steven (Kimberly) Kirkolis and Jennifer (Todd) Finner. Proud grandfather of Alexandra, Emily, Steven, Kevin, Brian, Lucas, Max and Jessica. Dear Brother of James (Marion) Kirkolis. Bill was retired from the job he had loved as custodian for Walker Grammar School in Bedford Park. Visitation Friday from 3PM until time of Celebration of Life Service at 6:30 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55 th street just west of Harlem). The Service will be private for family only, however it will be live streamed from Bill's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
. Please offer your thoughts and condolences to Bill's family on his tribute website.
