Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
WILLIAM C. DAPKUS Obituary
Age 78, Navy Veteran, Retired Bridgeview Police Lieutenant; beloved husband for 55 years of Kathleen (nee Karwatka); loving father of John (Renae) and Michael (Melissa) Dapkus; cherished grandfather of Thomas (Cheryl), Melanie Hurst, Bradley, Christopher, Zachary and Morgan Dapkus; dearest great-grandfather of Candace, Amber, Amy, Noah, Jonah and Drew; dear brother of Nancy (John) Simmons; fond brother-in-law and uncle of many. Visitation Monday, 3-9:00 p.m. Military Honors Service at 7:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle Joliet, IL 60431, would be appreciated. Funeral info: 708-429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 16, 2019
