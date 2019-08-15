|
Adams, William "Bill" Age 85, U.S. Marine Corps Korean War Veteran, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Marguerite "Marge" (nee Granoski); loving father of William C., Daniel M., the late Thomas J., and the late Martin K. Adams; cherished grandfather of eight; and great-grandfather of one; dear brother of Pamela Nevad, Donna Jean Adams, and Maryann Thurson; fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Bill was a Military Honor Flight recipient; he took flight on April 11, 2018. A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Zimmerman and Sandeman Funeral Home, 5200 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn. Followed by a Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. to St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Ct., Oak Lawn. Interment Private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2019