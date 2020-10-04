1/
William A. Juvancic
1920 - 2020
Juvancic , William A.

William A. Juvancic of Westchester, age 99. U.S. Army Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Helen, nee Toomey; cherished companion of his caretaker Audrone Bernatavicilis; loving father of William F. (late Jeanie); proud grandfather of Julie and Jim; dear brother of the late Edward Jay, Frances Jurasko and Mary Ann Taylor. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Private Funeral Mass Tuesday at Divine Infant Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in William's name to his grandaughter Julie's school at donate.mygiantsteps.org would be appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
Divine Infant Church
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences
October 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. I’m sure you have wonderful memories to hold dear to you. God bless.
Michele Bancroft
October 3, 2020
Sincerest condolences during this difficult time
Michael Payne
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
