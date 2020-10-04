Juvancic , William A.
William A. Juvancic of Westchester, age 99. U.S. Army Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Helen, nee Toomey; cherished companion of his caretaker Audrone Bernatavicilis; loving father of William F. (late Jeanie); proud grandfather of Julie and Jim; dear brother of the late Edward Jay, Frances Jurasko and Mary Ann Taylor. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Private Funeral Mass Tuesday at Divine Infant Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in William's name to his grandaughter Julie's school at donate.mygiantsteps.org
would be appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com