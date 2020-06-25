Hale, William "Billie" LEXINGTON, SC: William "Billie" Hale, 84, died Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born in Chicago on October 31, 1935, to the late Floyd Hale, Sr., and Mollie Burnett. A graveside service with military honors for Mr. Hale will be held 1 o'clock, Thursday, June 25th, at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. The service may be viewed by visiting Mr. Hale's Tribute page on the Shives Funeral Home website. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 25, 2020.