William “Billie” Hale
1935 - 2020
Hale, William "Billie" LEXINGTON, SC: William "Billie" Hale, 84, died Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born in Chicago on October 31, 1935, to the late Floyd Hale, Sr., and Mollie Burnett. A graveside service with military honors for Mr. Hale will be held 1 o'clock, Thursday, June 25th, at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. The service may be viewed by visiting Mr. Hale's Tribute page on the Shives Funeral Home website. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ft. Jackson National Cemetery
