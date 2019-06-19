|
White, Mary Louise Howard Mary Louise Howard White is home at last. On June 8, 2019, she joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in Heaven. Mary was born in Hughes, Arkansas, grew up in Chicago and moved to Virginia after marrying Ulee White. Mary was predeceased by her husband and parents. A viewing will be held at Calahan Funeral Home, 7030 S. Halsted St., Chicago, Illinois from 10:00-10:30 a.m. A committal service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. Gladstone Love at Cedar Park Cemetery, 12540 S. Halsted St., Calumet Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, Mary has requested donations to the Missions program at Good News Baptist Church 3252 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 19, 2019