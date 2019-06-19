Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Park Funeral Home
12540 South Halsted Street
Calumet Park, IL 60827
(800) 258-5288
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cedar Park Funeral Home
12540 South Halsted Street
Calumet Park, IL 60827
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Park Cemetery
12540 S. Halsted St
Calumet Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for White Mary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

White Mary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

White Mary Obituary
White, Mary Louise Howard Mary Louise Howard White is home at last. On June 8, 2019, she joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in Heaven. Mary was born in Hughes, Arkansas, grew up in Chicago and moved to Virginia after marrying Ulee White. Mary was predeceased by her husband and parents. A viewing will be held at Calahan Funeral Home, 7030 S. Halsted St., Chicago, Illinois from 10:00-10:30 a.m. A committal service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. Gladstone Love at Cedar Park Cemetery, 12540 S. Halsted St., Calumet Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, Mary has requested donations to the Missions program at Good News Baptist Church 3252 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now