Ramsey, Wayne Age 86. Late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of Marcia (nee Gedicke) Ramsey; loving father of William (Lynne) Ramsey, Thomas Ramsey and Denise Simpson; proud grandfather of John, Natalie, Marissa, Megan, Allison, William and Dylan; dear brother of Mark (late Elaine) Ramsey. Wayne was a U.S. Navy Veteran, the Bremen Twp. Assessor for 32 years. Member of Midlothian V.F.W. Post #2580, American Legion #691 and the Harald Viking Lodge #13 T.P. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or Midlothian V.F.W. Post #2580. Funeral Friday at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 147th and Kildare, Midlothian, where he will lie in state 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Gardens. Visitation Thursday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Hickey Memorial Chapel, 4201 W. 147th St., Midlothian. For more information and online registration, www.hickeyfuneral.com, or 708-385-4478.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019