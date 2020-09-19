Lacny, Wayne Leonard
68, of Bridgman, MI, passed away on September 15, 2020 at West Woods of Bridgman Nursing Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September, 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5300 S. Natoma Ave., Chicago, IL, 60638. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to PACE of Southwest Michigan, 2900 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, MI, 49085. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com
. Wayne was born on October 18, 1951, in Chicago, IL, to Leonard & Martha (Waszak) Lacny. Wayne was a man who enjoyed living a simple kind of life. He loved eating his favorite meal of country fried steak or shrimp while watching a variety of tv shows from the 70's or before. Wayne was proudly involved with PACE of Southwest Michigan, where he participated in various activities and made friends. Wayne is survived by his cousin, the late Allan and Cherisse Havlicek of Bridgman, MI; and second cousins, Arthur (fiancé, Gabi) Havlicek and Alisse Havlicek. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Martha; sister, Marcia; godmother, Eleanore; and cousin, Allan Havlicek.
