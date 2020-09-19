1/
Wayne Leonard Lacny
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lacny, Wayne Leonard

68, of Bridgman, MI, passed away on September 15, 2020 at West Woods of Bridgman Nursing Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September, 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5300 S. Natoma Ave., Chicago, IL, 60638. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to PACE of Southwest Michigan, 2900 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, MI, 49085. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Wayne was born on October 18, 1951, in Chicago, IL, to Leonard & Martha (Waszak) Lacny. Wayne was a man who enjoyed living a simple kind of life. He loved eating his favorite meal of country fried steak or shrimp while watching a variety of tv shows from the 70's or before. Wayne was proudly involved with PACE of Southwest Michigan, where he participated in various activities and made friends. Wayne is survived by his cousin, the late Allan and Cherisse Havlicek of Bridgman, MI; and second cousins, Arthur (fiancé, Gabi) Havlicek and Alisse Havlicek. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Martha; sister, Marcia; godmother, Eleanore; and cousin, Allan Havlicek.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
2650 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
(269) 556-9450
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved