Kneeland, Wayne F. Age 73, of Pinellas Park, Florida passed away February 5, 2019, at Northside Heart Institute. Wayne was born October 3, 1945, in Harvey, Illinois. He was also raised and attended school in Harvey. Wayne was an Army Combat Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served with the 101st Airborne First Cav. Division. He received three purple hearts and one silver star. Wayne earned his B.S. from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. He relocated to Florida in 1993. He was predeceased by his parents, Willard and Beatrice Kneeland; surviving are his wife, Karen Miller, and his children: sons, Matthew (Kristin), Christian (Jamie), and daughters, Katie and Alyson, shared with former spouse Jane Kneeland; also survived by step-daughters Rennie Finck (Bob) and Brittney Fobbs (Ed); surviving also are grandchildren, Matthew, Sydney, Elizabeth, Henry, Caroline, Josephine and Michael Kneeland, Reed LaPorte, and step grandchildren, Terric and Teagan Fobbs; Wayne is also survived by brother, Willard Kneeland (Alexis) and several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service and reception at American Legion Post 615, located at 17423 67th Ct., Tinley Park, IL 60477 on Sunday March 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 18, 2019