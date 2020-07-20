1/
Wayne F. Cachra
Cachra, Wayne F Wayne F. Cachra, age 67, beloved husband of Kathleen M. (nee Barcas), loving father of Kyle Cachra; dear brother of Karen (Tim) Persing; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Wayne was a lifelong faithful White Sox Fan. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Phase 4 Covid 19 regulations, visitors must wear masks when attending the visitation, loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Info: 708 429-3200 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
