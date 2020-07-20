Cachra, Wayne F
Wayne F. Cachra, age 67, beloved husband of Kathleen M. (nee Barcas), loving father of Kyle Cachra; dear brother of Karen (Tim) Persing; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Wayne was a lifelong faithful White Sox Fan. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Phase 4 Covid 19 regulations, visitors must wear masks when attending the visitation, loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Info: 708 429-3200
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com