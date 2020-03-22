|
Scheimann, Wayne E. Age 79, a resident of Addison, IL since 1965, formerly of Fort Wayne, IN, passed away onTuesday, March 17, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL from complications due to an illness. He was bornJuly 5, 1940 in Fort Wayne. Wayne was employed by Nalco Chemical Company in Naperville for 29 years, retiring in 1998. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visitwww.friedrich-jones.com call(630)355-0213for more information.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2020