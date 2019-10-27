Home

Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Wayne Borinstein Obituary
Borinstein, Wayne R. Age 72, U.S. Army Vietnam Vet, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Renner) for 32 years; loving father of Jeremy Borinstein, Julie (Charles) Fabros, and Elyse (Matt) Kociolek; cherished grandfather of Cesaria "Cha Cha" Fabros, Ava Kociolek, and the late Victoria "Torie" Borinstein; special brother of Barbara (David) Fredrickson, Mark Borinstein, and the late John Borinstein and Janine Flow; dear son of the late Harold and Mamie (nee Heyes) Borinstein. Wayne was known as a kind and funny man. In addition to being a loving husband and father, he was also devoted to the New York Yankees and his King Cobra Mustang. Wayne's gentle spirit will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA.ORG) would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019
