Warren J. Peters, 99, Beloved Husband of the late Elaine Peters, passed away peacefully wearing his favorite running shoes on August 12 in Northbrook. Warren's passion for family, running, real estate, and family farms touched everyone in his life. His business acumen, creativity, and self-discipline were illustrious, and his unpretentiousness added to his charm.Loving father of Kenneth (Batya) Peters, Barbara (Bob) Davis, and Jennifer Peters; Proud grandfather of Louis (Rebecca) Lapat, Jay (Sophia) Lapat, Mark Budenbender, Corey Peters, Jason Peters. Emily (Bradford Kaellner) Peters-Limbeck, Addison Peters-Farrell, Dylan Peters-Farrell, Justice Peters-Farrell, Seth Davis, and Lindsay Rosner; Grateful great-grandfather of Jack, Hailey, Nora, Delfina, Nia, and Leo; Cherished uncle of Howard Berland, Susan Penn, Shari Berland Presser and Michael Berland; Adored companion of Marsha Mendell.To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service will be private.