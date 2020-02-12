|
Skora, Warren H. Warren H. Skora, 77. Beloved husband for 35 years of Eileen nee Cohen. Loving brother of Edythe (the late Earl) Freeman, Cynthia (Steve) Fine, the late Alan (Joyce Ann Harris) Skora and the late Cheryl Skora. Cherished son of the late Adeline and the late Al Skora. He was a cherished uncle, cousin and friend of many. He was a Past President of Congregation Ezras Israel as was his father. Service Thursday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Congregation Ezras Israel 7001 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60645, www.ezrasisrael.com or . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 12, 2020