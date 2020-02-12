Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Skora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren H. Skora

Add a Memory
Warren H. Skora Obituary
Skora, Warren H. Warren H. Skora, 77. Beloved husband for 35 years of Eileen nee Cohen. Loving brother of Edythe (the late Earl) Freeman, Cynthia (Steve) Fine, the late Alan (Joyce Ann Harris) Skora and the late Cheryl Skora. Cherished son of the late Adeline and the late Al Skora. He was a cherished uncle, cousin and friend of many. He was a Past President of Congregation Ezras Israel as was his father. Service Thursday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Congregation Ezras Israel 7001 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60645, www.ezrasisrael.com or . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now