McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
773-268-0703
Ruane, Wanda L. Age 82, June 9, 2019, lifetime resident of the South Side of Chicago, of Canaryville neighborhood, dearly beloved wife of James M. Ruane and the later Henry Bandish; devoted mother of the late Joseph A. Bandish; loving grandmother of Danielle and the late Catherine; fond great-grandmother of Joseph and Jack; dear sister and aunt of many; loving "Grandma Wanda" to Moss, Lynch, and Jones families. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please visit WANDA L. RUANE BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/funeralmc. Info., 773-268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 11, 2019
