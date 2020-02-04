|
Kowalik,Wanda A. (nee Jarosik), beloved wife of the late Walter; loving mother of Janice (Edward) Collins, Jeffrey (Anna Maria) Kowalik, and Joseph (Sue) Kowalik; proud grandmother of Kaylin (Matt) Barnett, DeAun, Anthony (Jordan), Gregory Kowalik, Kaci Rogers, and Samantha (Brian) Kunkle; great-grandmother of Addison; dear sister of Robert (Marian) Jarosik and many deceased brothers and sisters; cherished aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation is Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Avenue (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Blasé Church for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Wanda's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 4, 2020