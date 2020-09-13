1/1
Walter W. Whisler Jr., M.D. Ph.D.
Whisler, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Walter W.

Walter W. Whisler, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Neurosurgery and Biochemistry at Rush University Medical Center, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from complications of cancer and heart disease. Born in Davenport, Iowa, he was 86 years old. He was founder of the Department of Neurosurgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and Chairman of that department from 1970 until retirement in 1999, and was President of the Medical Staff at Rush from 1989 to 1991. With neurologist Frank Morell he pioneered a revolutionary surgical technique for treating drug-resistant epilepsy. He was also one of the founding Members of the Illinois State Medical Insurance Exchange and served on its Board of Governors. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Jeanette, daughters Katharine (James Lochowitz) and Laura (Thomas Matkov), grandsons August and Ernst Matkov, brother Curtis (Michele), and numerous nieces and nephews. Walk-by visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 4PM to 8PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago 60646. A memorial service in Dr. Whisler's honor will be held at a later date. Interment private. Funeral information 773-736-3833. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support the Neurosurgery Research Fund at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit <http://rush.convio.net/WWhisler>.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
