|
|
Urbaniak, Walter J. 87, of Morton, formerly of Peoria and Chicago, died suddenly after a brief illness on February 14, 2019. Born October 26, 1931, in Chicago, the son of Walter Urbaniak and Clara Jarzombek, Walter married Rita Wagner January, 1956. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2006, in Peoria. Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Evelyn Malinowski and Pearl Zmich. He leaves his son, Walter A. Urbaniak; son, Timothy Urbaniak; daughter, Julia Shirey and husband, Rick; daughter, Cynthia Jahraus; daughter, Emily Urbaniak and spouse, Valerie Grondin; and grandson, Jacob Jahraus. Walter worked for the United States Postal Service at the Old Chicago Main Post Office for 26 years and was a die hard Chicago Cubs fan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 17, 2019