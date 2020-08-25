Hicks Jr. , Walter S.
WALTER S HICKS JR., age 84, former Chicago Public Schools educator, passed gently away from this life August 18, 2020 at home with loved ones near him. Walter, a long time Chicago resident; January 1954 DuSable High School graduate; and 1958 Chicago Teachers College graduate. Walter taught high school mathematics at Englewood, Harper, South Shore, Hyde Park and Simeon before retiring in 1996. Served also as Assistant Principal at South Shore High and Harper High. Initiated into Iota Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., in 1956. Loving husband of 55 years to Grace (nee Upchurch); giving father to Donna Lynn, who predeceased him; devoted father of Walter III, Christopher (Ariane), and Stephen. Special grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. Big brother to Melvin Hicks (Carolyn) and Ella H. Jackson. Caring brother-in-law to Marilyn Upchurch and the late Mark Upchurch. Memorial service on August 27, 2020, Taylor Funeral Home, 79 th and Wabash, Chicago, beginning at 6 p.m. for family and friends time. Kappa Alpha Psi service at 6:30 p.m., Memorial service following at 7 p.m.
