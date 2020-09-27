Schoultz , Walter R.
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Walter Richard Schoultz, loving husband and father of three children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68 in Chicago, IL. Walt was born on November 25, 1951 in Upper Darby, PA to Walter and Joan (Hoey) Schoultz. He graduated from Widener University in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in Finance and the University of New Orleans in 1987 with an MBA. On March 14, 1987, he married Mary Theresa Repenning-Schoultz. They raised one son, Walter Matthew, and two daughters, Kelsei Quinn (William Edward Kirland) and Maeve Bernadette. Walt is survived by his wife and three children, his five siblings, Deborah Foster (James), Carl Schoultz, Gregory Schoultz (Ann), Joan McKenty, and Barbara Scoglietti (Robert), and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Walt was preceded in death by his father and mother. Walt was an avid cyclist, a voracious reader, and a lover of spirited debate. He will be remembered for his quick wit, unearthly intelligence, and most importantly his eternal love for his family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blackstone Bicycle Works via ExperimentalStation.org
.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com