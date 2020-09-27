1/
Walter R. Schoultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schoultz , Walter R.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Walter Richard Schoultz, loving husband and father of three children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68 in Chicago, IL. Walt was born on November 25, 1951 in Upper Darby, PA to Walter and Joan (Hoey) Schoultz. He graduated from Widener University in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in Finance and the University of New Orleans in 1987 with an MBA. On March 14, 1987, he married Mary Theresa Repenning-Schoultz. They raised one son, Walter Matthew, and two daughters, Kelsei Quinn (William Edward Kirland) and Maeve Bernadette. Walt is survived by his wife and three children, his five siblings, Deborah Foster (James), Carl Schoultz, Gregory Schoultz (Ann), Joan McKenty, and Barbara Scoglietti (Robert), and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Walt was preceded in death by his father and mother. Walt was an avid cyclist, a voracious reader, and a lover of spirited debate. He will be remembered for his quick wit, unearthly intelligence, and most importantly his eternal love for his family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blackstone Bicycle Works via ExperimentalStation.org.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved