McShane, Walter T. Proud U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and Retired from C.P.D. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Elder); loving father of Maureen, Joe (Ranae), Suzanne (Scot) and Julie (Dan); dear grandfather of Brittany; fond brother of the late Mary Ellen Fetzer, Bernard, Eugene, Michael, Margaret Murphy and Robert C. McShane. Graduate of St. Rita High School Class of '42. Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 12:45 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 1:00 p.m. Interment and Military Honors will take place Monday, February 25, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019