Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:45 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Alexander Church
Interment
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter McShane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter McShane

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

McShane, Walter T. Proud U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and Retired from C.P.D. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Elder); loving father of Maureen, Joe (Ranae), Suzanne (Scot) and Julie (Dan); dear grandfather of Brittany; fond brother of the late Mary Ellen Fetzer, Bernard, Eugene, Michael, Margaret Murphy and Robert C. McShane. Graduate of St. Rita High School Class of '42. Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 12:45 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 1:00 p.m. Interment and Military Honors will take place Monday, February 25, 2019, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now