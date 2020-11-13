1/1
Rev. Dr. Walter Marshall
Marshall, Rev. Dr. Walter

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on November 2, 2020, at 9:59am. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm, Gatlin's Chapel, 1200 East 162 nd Street South Holland, Illinois, 60473. Wake and funeral will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020, Gatlin's Chapel, 1200 East 162 nd Street South Holland, Illinois, 60473 from 12:00pm - 12:30pm and 12:30pm – 1:30pm. Interment at Mount Glenwood Memory Gardens, 18301 Glenwood-Thornton Road, Glenwood, Illinois, 60425.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Gatling's Chapel Inc
NOV
14
Wake
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Gatling's Chapel Inc
NOV
14
Funeral
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Gatling's Chapel Inc
Funeral services provided by
Gatling's Chapel Inc
1200 E 162Nd St
South Holland, IL 60473
(708) 331-4111
November 13, 2020
Prayers and Condolences to the family of my 1st cousins. I love you dearly and love and remember my cousin Walt!. He will be missed. May God give you peace, comfort and strength as we mourn his passing.
Your Cousin Collette Bingham Henderson
Colette Bingham
Family
November 13, 2020
Ted was a great man of integrity, class and good character. Family remember God loves keeps his promises. He is your strength in time of weakness. You will make it through this season of grief.
Linda
Family
