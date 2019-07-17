Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
8:45 AM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Marchiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Marchiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Marchiak Obituary
Marciniak, Walter Age 92, U. S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Josephine T. Marciniak (nee Piska); loving father of Donna (Frank) Rogers, Linda (Dennis) Jeglinski, Ronald (Della) Marciniak, Kimberly Rivera and the late Mimi Marciniak; loving grandfather of Dora (David) Hindman, Frank Rogers, Denise Rogers, Dennis Jeglinski, Daniel (Diane) Jeglinski, David (Shannon) Jeglinski, David (Nicole) Schuirmann, Heather (Mark) Chlebek, Ronald Marciniak, Veronica (John) Henderson, Monica (Alex) Tricroce, Alex Rivera, David Rivera, Emily Rivera and Joshua Rivera; loving great grandfather of many; dearly loved by brothers and sisters; uncle, cousin and friend of many. Longtime employee of Hawthorne Race Track. Funeral Friday, July 19, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., from the Wolniak Funeral Home, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Symphorosa Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.