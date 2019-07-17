|
Marciniak, Walter Age 92, U. S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Josephine T. Marciniak (nee Piska); loving father of Donna (Frank) Rogers, Linda (Dennis) Jeglinski, Ronald (Della) Marciniak, Kimberly Rivera and the late Mimi Marciniak; loving grandfather of Dora (David) Hindman, Frank Rogers, Denise Rogers, Dennis Jeglinski, Daniel (Diane) Jeglinski, David (Shannon) Jeglinski, David (Nicole) Schuirmann, Heather (Mark) Chlebek, Ronald Marciniak, Veronica (John) Henderson, Monica (Alex) Tricroce, Alex Rivera, David Rivera, Emily Rivera and Joshua Rivera; loving great grandfather of many; dearly loved by brothers and sisters; uncle, cousin and friend of many. Longtime employee of Hawthorne Race Track. Funeral Friday, July 19, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., from the Wolniak Funeral Home, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Symphorosa Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 17, 2019