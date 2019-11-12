|
Horwich, Walter M. Walter M. Horwich, age 93. Beloved husband of Maxine, nee Levin; devoted father of Harold S. (Deborah Robinson) and Arthur (Martina Brueckner); cherished grandfather of Michael (Hilary Moss), Annie, David (Julia McLaughlin), Max and Charles Horwich; loving great-grandfather of Anabel, Eben, Emi (Annie) and Riley; dear brother of Alice Horwich, Richard (Sonya) and the late Edward Horwich. Services Thursday, 11:00 a.m., West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest 60305. Remembrances may be mad to the West Surburban Har Zion or , 110 Rector St., 16th FL., New York, NY 10006. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesesvemet.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 12, 2019