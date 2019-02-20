Home

Walter Kosary Obituary
Kosary, Walter E. Age 93; loving husband of Linda K. (nee Rodgers) DeBartolo; cherished father of Elizabeth Kosary (David) Graca, Christopher (Jodi), the late Kenneth, late Debra, and the late Edward Kosary; proud grandfather of Mark (Sarah) and John Martinovich; fond brother of Dwight, the late Alois (Juanita), late Ronald (late Lois), and the late Julius (late Janella) Kosary; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; also survived by many relatives and friends. Walter was a licensed funeral director, embalmer and business owner since 1948 and a WWII Navy Veteran. Visitation Thursday and Friday, February 21 & and 22, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Bethania Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2019
