Fron, Jr., Walter John Age 82, of Chicago, passed away on Saturday. He was a loving father of Kenneth (Tim), Kevin (Karen) and Keith (Lori); cherished grandfather of Kyle and Kristopher; beloved brother of Edward (Frances) and Marianne; fond uncle of Michael, Mark, Bob and Laura; cousin to Jean and many more. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park, IL. Prayers at the funeral home 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019. to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave. for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Info., 708-460-7500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 17, 2019