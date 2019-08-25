Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Walter Buford


1950 - 2019
Walter Buford Obituary
Buford, Walter Age 69, passed away unexpectedly August 13, 2019 at his home. He was born July 7, 1950 in Chicago. Preceded in death by his parents Hattie Moultrie and Marshall Buford, he is survived by his loving daughter Diane Buford. Walter graduated from Hales Franciscan High School, class of 1968 and received his BA from Loyola University Chicago. After college, he attended Barbizon Modeling and Acting School where he later became an instructor. His first big modeling job was for the Wrigley Company. He was so excited to be included in a Wrigley Spearmint chewing gum advertisement featured on CTA buses across Chicago. During the 1980s, he worked for theater producers Cullen, Henaghan and Platt. Walter landed his dream job at the Illinois Arts Council Agency in 1990. He began his work there as a Program Representative and was later promoted to Program Director overseeing all Performing Arts organizations as well as the Artstour/Live Music and Partners in Excellence programs. He was a champion for individual artists and all performing arts organizations throughout the state, both large and small. He retired from the Arts Council in 2016. Walter loved a party. He always lit up the room with his laughter and generous spirit. His gregarious personality and big smile always attracted attention - he enjoyed being in the spotlight. Walter was a true animal lover and cared for his many dogs over the years, most recently his beloved Blaze, Coco and Tessa. He will be greatly missed but not forgotten. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019
