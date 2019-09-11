Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 W. 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 W. 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Walter Biszewski Obituary
Biszewski, Walter "Scott" Age 57. Beloved husband of Yvonne (nee Little); cherished father of Alyse (Michael) Rourke, Joseph and Bryanna Biszewski; loving son of Joanne and the late Walter; dearest brother of Lauren (the late Mikel) Dodd and April (John) Zyck; fond son-in-law of Richard and Raphael Little; brother-in-law of Mary Jo, Arthur (Jill), Mercedes, Durward (Lori) and David Little; nephew, uncle, cousin and dear friend of many; dedicated city servant of the Department of Water Management and proud member of Local #150. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd Street to Queen of Martyrs Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com or call 708-636-1193.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 11, 2019
