ARASZEWSKI SR., WALTER J. Age 95, WWII Army Veteran; beloved husband of Bertha (nee Lelewicz); loving father of Mary Ann (Walter) Sangaila, Gloria (late Joseph) Burger and Walter, Jr. (Barbara) Araszewski; dearest grandfather of Sara (Thomas) Norvilas, Laura Sangaila, Joseph, Jr., (Jaime) Burger, Dr. John (Danielle) Burger, Rebecca, Melissa and Jessica Araszewski; great-grandfather of Henry, Joseph, Jacob, Wolfgang, Otto and Hannah; fond brother of late Matt and the late Chester Araszewski. Visitation Thursday November 7, 2019 9:30 - 10:30 am at Five Holy Martyrs Church, Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd. (773) 767-2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019