Walker Carl Ray Obituary
Walker, Carl Ray Age 93, US WWII Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine Walker. Loving father of Dolores (Jerome) Fishback, Mary (Jim Whalen) Walker and the late Timmy Walker. Proud grandfather of Lisa (Dan), Kevin (Nichole), Daniel (Marlo) Jay (Rachel), Michael (Niki), Tim (Kirby), Ryan (Amy), Matthew (Shannin) and Elizabeth. Great-grandfather of Jake (Emma), Kaitlyn (Nelz), Nick (Katie), Connor, Sydney, Noah, Jack, Colin, Jaxon, Brooklyn Grayson, Maddy, Scarlett, Maeve, Savannah and great-great-grandfather of Shay. Dear brother of the late Roy Walker and sister Carol Noer. Funeral Services have been scheduled for a private family service only. Please send condolences to the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477 or visit www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to , or of Illinois, www.nkfi.org.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2020
