Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vlasta Mikulecky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vlasta Mikulecky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vlasta Mikulecky Obituary
Mikulecky, Vlasta M. (nee Cerny) 80, was born in Chicago to the late Victor and Vlasta Cerny and passed away June 7, 2019. Vlasta was the beloved wife of John Jacob Mikulecky; loving mother of John V. (Therese) Mikulecky; cherished grandmother of Brian (Chelsea) Mikulecky, Lauren (Benjamin) Stefka, and Bradley (Morgan) Mikulecky; dear sister of Victor E. Cerny; fond aunt of Victor Cerny and Jeannine Raiffie. A visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Rd., Forest Park, IL 60130 on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made in Vlasta's name to www.apdaparkinson.org for Parkinsons research. For more information, please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now