Mikulecky, Vlasta M. (nee Cerny) 80, was born in Chicago to the late Victor and Vlasta Cerny and passed away June 7, 2019. Vlasta was the beloved wife of John Jacob Mikulecky; loving mother of John V. (Therese) Mikulecky; cherished grandmother of Brian (Chelsea) Mikulecky, Lauren (Benjamin) Stefka, and Bradley (Morgan) Mikulecky; dear sister of Victor E. Cerny; fond aunt of Victor Cerny and Jeannine Raiffie. A visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Rd., Forest Park, IL 60130 on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made in Vlasta's name to www.apdaparkinson.org for Parkinsons research. For more information, please visit www.woodlawnchicago.com or call 708-442-8500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019