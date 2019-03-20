|
Misetic, Vlado "Walter" Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Menig); beloved son of the late Luka and Iva Misetic; dear brother of Ivan (Iva), Stipan, Frano (the late Marija), and the late Branimir (Zora); fond uncle of Luka (Eleni), Ana, Steve (Regina), and many in Croatia. Agent for Janitor's Union Local #1 and SEIU, radio host for Radio Free Croatia, and member of many Croatian Clubs. VisitationThursday, March 21, 2019,3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. FuneralFriday, March 22, 2019,8:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St., Chicago, to St. Jerome Croatian Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. For Info: (312) 225-8500or colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019