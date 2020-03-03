|
|
Campbell, Vivian Louise Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Excell, Jr.; loving mother of Allene (the late Arnold) Muse, Gloria Jean (late Chester Jr.) Robinson, Vivian Campbell, the late Joann Campbell, and the late Edward (late Dorothy) Campbell; cherished grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 19 and great-great-grandmother of 14. Vivian was a devoted member of Christ Universal Temple of Chicago for many years and retired as a Clerk of Cook County in 1988. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Friday, March 6, 2020, at Kosary Funeral Home, Wake 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Lincoln Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2020