Pienta,Virginia (nee Goga), beloved wife of the late Casimer; loving mother of Clifford, Mitchell, Dennis, Chris (Kate), Maryeve (Terrence) Lerner, and Russell (Donna); loving mother-in-law of Elizabeth Pienta; fond grandmother of Geoff, Michelle, Christopher, Amanda, Terrence, Tiffany, Nicole, Jennifer, Matthew, Peter, Justin, Samantha, Heather, and Stephanie; great-grandmother of many; loving aunt and friend of many. Member of St. Barbara Seniors and lifetime member of The Rosary Sodality. She will be lying-in-state Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at St. Barbara Church, and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. mass of Christian burial. INT. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude are appreciated. (773)927-6424. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020