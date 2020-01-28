Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Barbara Church
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Barbara Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Barbara Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Pienta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Pienta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Pienta Obituary
Pienta,Virginia (nee Goga), beloved wife of the late Casimer; loving mother of Clifford, Mitchell, Dennis, Chris (Kate), Maryeve (Terrence) Lerner, and Russell (Donna); loving mother-in-law of Elizabeth Pienta; fond grandmother of Geoff, Michelle, Christopher, Amanda, Terrence, Tiffany, Nicole, Jennifer, Matthew, Peter, Justin, Samantha, Heather, and Stephanie; great-grandmother of many; loving aunt and friend of many. Member of St. Barbara Seniors and lifetime member of The Rosary Sodality. She will be lying-in-state Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at St. Barbara Church, and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. mass of Christian burial. INT. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude are appreciated. (773)927-6424. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -