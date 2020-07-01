Virginia Mikols

Mikols, Virginia Virginia A. Mikols, nee Marroquin, age 59, at rest June 27, 2020; Loving wife and best friend of John Mikols; Devoted daughter to Enriqueta and the late Raul Marroquin; Devoted sister of Julia (Javier) Quinones, Lisa (Sonny-Sammy) Nunez; Cherished aunt of Jessica and Steven Quinones and Maximo Nunez; Cherished niece of Nicholas Diaz; Dear cousin and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday, July 1st, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the Curley Funeral Home (Kubina-Tybor Directors), 6116 West 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Paws Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614; For funeral info (708)-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 1, 2020.