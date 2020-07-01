Virginia Mikols
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mikols, Virginia Virginia A. Mikols, nee Marroquin, age 59, at rest June 27, 2020; Loving wife and best friend of John Mikols; Devoted daughter to Enriqueta and the late Raul Marroquin; Devoted sister of Julia (Javier) Quinones, Lisa (Sonny-Sammy) Nunez; Cherished aunt of Jessica and Steven Quinones and Maximo Nunez; Cherished niece of Nicholas Diaz; Dear cousin and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday, July 1st, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the Curley Funeral Home (Kubina-Tybor Directors), 6116 West 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Paws Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614; For funeral info (708)-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Wonderful Sister-in-Law. Creative, smart, considerate. Always told it the way it was. Know she always wanted to be a Solid Gold Dancer. Think she made it. We will miss her so much. With love
Kathleen Mikols
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved