Bowden, Virginia M. (nee Kelly), dedicated teacher for almost 40 years in the communities of Riverdale, Dolton, Chicago and Midlothian. Beloved wife Jerry Bowden. Loving mother of Brigette (Beau) Nix, Jay (Karen) Bowden and Chris Bowden. Cherished grandmother of Jaisa, Corey, Conner and Christopher. Devoted daughter of the late Clyde and Dorathea (nee Suor) Kelly. Dear sister of William (Linda) Kelly, Margaret Mary (Paul) Michulsky, Norine (Robert) Connelly, late Clyde (Joan) Kelly and late Patricia (late Robert) Gordon. Kind aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Tuesday, December 10th from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019