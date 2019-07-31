|
Litrenta, Virginia "Maggie" (nee Mayer) Beloved wife of the late John F., Sr.; loving mother of John F., Jr. (Judy), Mary (George) Wilmoth, Virginia Indovina (Sam Casanova) and Katherine (Alec) Pokras; dearest grandmother of Gina (Chris) Pesko, Cindy (Terry) Britton, John F. III (Christine) Litrenta, Louis (Gina) Indovina; great-grandmother of Sydney and Tyler Pesko, Dominic D'Amico and Lauren Battaglia; cherished sister of Helen Farny, aunt and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Prayers Friday 9:15 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave. (North on 76th Ave.), Elmwood Park to St. Celestine Church, Mass 10 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to - Chicago would be appreciated. For information, 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 31, 2019