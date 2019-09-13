Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Lewinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lewinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Lewinski Obituary
Lewinski, Virginia J. (nee Jensen) Beloved wife of the late Robert, Sr.; devoted mother of Robert and Laura (Everett) Bell; loving Grandma of Vanessa, Jennifer and Keith; dear sister of Phyllis Elnen and the late Beverly Lang; loving aunt of many; lifelong friend of Auntie Pat (the late Don) Gierszewicz. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood, 1857 N. Harlem to St. Celestine Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info, 773-889-1700 or salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now