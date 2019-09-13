|
Lewinski, Virginia J. (nee Jensen) Beloved wife of the late Robert, Sr.; devoted mother of Robert and Laura (Everett) Bell; loving Grandma of Vanessa, Jennifer and Keith; dear sister of Phyllis Elnen and the late Beverly Lang; loving aunt of many; lifelong friend of Auntie Pat (the late Don) Gierszewicz. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood, 1857 N. Harlem to St. Celestine Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info, 773-889-1700 or salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 13, 2019