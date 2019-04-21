|
Kavalauskas, Virginia (nee Grigaluinas) Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mom and best friend of Marilyn (Kevin) Fitzpatrick, Richard (Marcelline), Alan (the late Ann), Catherine (Daniel) Shannon, and Peter (Rose) Kavalauskas; fond grandmother of Vicki, Marlena, Richie (Meghan), Andrew, Alex, Jill, and Mara; great-grandmother of Billy, Mike, Frank, and Nick; dear sister of the late Matthew, Peter, and John. VisitationMonday, April 22, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Chapel Service at 11:30 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St., Chicago. Interment Private. (312) 225-8500or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019