|
|
Jones, Virginia Helen "Ginny" Died Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Ginny loved and was loved by her husband, Jack, to whom she has been married 56 years. She is survived by her husband; and cousin, Julia Rowland. She developed Leadership and Women, a seminar for Federal Employees that became national. She served as Vice President of the Chicago League of Women Voters. Ginny received her B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Minnesota and the University of Illinois Urbana with emphasis on International Relations. She completed the four year "Basic Program in Liberal Education" and the two year "Human Being and World Citizen" programs at the University of Chicago. She was a Federal and Corporate Trainer, developing and conducting numerous seminars and workshops throughout the United States. Ginny was a world traveler who visited over 40 nations, author of many local and national publications on political issues, a great inquisitive intellect with an engaging sense of humor, and a developer of many strategies for participatory learning. Donations in her name may be made to League of Women Voters of Chicago, 332 S. Michigan Ave., #525, Chicago IL 60604 or Center for Life and Learning, Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, IL 60611-2014.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019