Perlotto, Virginia J. nee Tripi, age 86, passed away peacefully onAugust 18, 2019. Wife for 62 years of Victor Perlotto; mother of Elizabeth and Mark (Dawn) Perlotto; grandmother of Sydney and Kayleigh Perlotto; daughter of the late Rosalia nee Panzica and John Tripi; sister of Frances Rader and Rosemary (Bob) Kent; sister-in-law, Mary Jane (late Pete) Karamuzis nee Perlotto; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Saturday,August 24thfrom 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment of ashesMonday,August 26th 2:00 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Virginia's name to the , the or the would be appreciated by her family. For further service information contact708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019