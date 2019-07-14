Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Virginia Flaherty
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernard Church
Virginia Flaherty

Flaherty, Virginia C. (nee Carey) Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Therese and John McMahon, Carey and Kyle Richardson and the late Kevin; devoted grandmother of Fr. Michael and Patrick McMahon, Meghan and Edward Richardson; Godmother and aunt of Lillian and Perry Buckley. Funeral Tuesday 9:45 a.m. from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Virginia was an active member of St. Bernard Parish. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019
